Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Buick Encore

147,279 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2014 Buick Encore

2014 Buick Encore

Premium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Buick Encore

Premium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9783958
  2. 9783958
  3. 9783958
  4. 9783958
  5. 9783958
  6. 9783958
  7. 9783958
  8. 9783958
  9. 9783958
  10. 9783958
  11. 9783958
  12. 9783958
  13. 9783958
  14. 9783958
  15. 9783958
  16. 9783958
  17. 9783958
  18. 9783958
  19. 9783958
  20. 9783958
  21. 9783958
  22. 9783958
  23. 9783958
  24. 9783958
  25. 9783958
  26. 9783958
Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
147,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9783958
  • Stock #: 727266
  • VIN: KL4CJDSB3EB727266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige Leather
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 727266
  • Mileage 147,279 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2019 Forest River Ch...
 0 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic
2023 Sunset Park RV ...
 0 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2023 Sunset Park RV ...
 0 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory