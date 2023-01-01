2014 Buick Encore

$16,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 7 , 2 7 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9783958

9783958 Stock #: 727266

727266 VIN: KL4CJDSB3EB727266

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Beige Leather

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 727266

Mileage 147,279 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Front Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Power Sunroof Convenience Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.