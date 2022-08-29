Menu
2014 Cadillac ATS

121,854 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2014 Cadillac ATS

2014 Cadillac ATS

2.0L AWD - No accidents, great service records

2014 Cadillac ATS

2.0L AWD - No accidents, great service records

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

121,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9030970
  • Stock #: 1455
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX4E0161622

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1455
  • Mileage 121,854 KM

Vehicle Description

No Accidents, 2014 Cadillac ATS showing great service records.


Leather, Bluetooth, Heated seats, rear view camera, dual zone automatic climate control, cruise control, power windows/locks/mirrors, AWD and a fuel efficient 2.0l 4 cylinder engine.  Beautiful condition inside and out - come take a look!


 Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario **Price does not include mandated $10 OMVIC fee**

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

