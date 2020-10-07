Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

190,264 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

1LT

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

190,264KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6099000
  Stock #: 943
  VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7278238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,264 KM

Vehicle Description

 

CLEAN CARFAX - ONE OWNER

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
