2014 Chevrolet Equinox

146,799 KM

Details

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT // REVERSE CAM // BLUETOOTH // CLEAN CARFAX!

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT // REVERSE CAM // BLUETOOTH // CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

146,799KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8024014
  • Stock #: 3991
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK5E6320132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Smokey Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black+Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,799 KM

Vehicle Description

REMOTE START, REVERSE CAMERA, CLEAN CARFAX, HEATED SEATS! We present you this 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT with the 1LT package. The Chevrolet Equinox is the ideal compact SUV for commuting to work, or for daily driving. With the fuel efficient 2.4L 4 cylinder engine, and a variety of convenience options like heated seats, bluetooth audio and calling, cruise control, voice command and more; the Equinox can get the job done! 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

