Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

143,702 KM

Details Description Features

$13,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT 2WD No accidents, New Arrival

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT 2WD No accidents, New Arrival

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9059806
  2. 9059806
Contact Seller

$13,997

+ taxes & licensing

143,702KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9059806
  • Stock #: 1466
  • VIN: 2GNALCEK9E6279820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1466
  • Mileage 143,702 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Chevy Equinox is getting ready for some fancy pictures - but dont wait!  Call now for more information!


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2012 Mazda MAZDA5 To...
 209,696 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Explorer X...
 172,368 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 171,215 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory