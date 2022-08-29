$13,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-767-9555
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
2LT 2WD No accidents, New Arrival
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
519-767-9555
$13,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9059806
- Stock #: 1466
- VIN: 2GNALCEK9E6279820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1466
- Mileage 143,702 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Chevy Equinox is getting ready for some fancy pictures - but dont wait! Call now for more information!
Come in for a free test drive today!
New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph
Why Buy from Eknors Auto? Here are 5 Great Reasons:
1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!
2. Free oil changes for a year!*
3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle
4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.
5. We are a full service dealership!
We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!
We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well!
Warranties available!
Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!
**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**
Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines and Southern Ontario.
*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.