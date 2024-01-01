2014 Chevrolet Trax

Menu
Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Keyless Entry, Touchscreen Display, Steering Wheels Controls, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!! 

BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!

ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!

We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.

Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.

We offer:

- No-hassle vehicle sales process;

- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. 

- State of the art full service facility;

- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.

Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

155,000KM
Used
VIN 3GNCJREB8EL186896

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2287
  • Mileage 155,000 KM

Accident FREE!!! AWD Vehicle Equipped with Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, A/C, Keyless Entry, Touchscreen Display, Steering Wheels Controls, Power Windows/Mirrors/Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Rear Window Wiper

Rear Defrost

Satellite Radio

5 Passenger

AWD
Accident Free
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

2014 Chevrolet Trax