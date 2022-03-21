2014 Chrysler Town & Country

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 7 , 7 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8697596

8697596 Stock #: 176672

176672 VIN: 2C4RC1BG0ER176672

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 176672

Mileage 157,736 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Rear Air & Heat Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Captains Chairs Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.