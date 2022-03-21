$17,995+ tax & licensing
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chrysler Town & Country
TOURING
Location
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
157,736KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8697596
- Stock #: 176672
- VIN: 2C4RC1BG0ER176672
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,736 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Rear Air & Heat
Reclining Seats
Captains Chairs
Driver Side Airbag
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5