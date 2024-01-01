Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2014 DODGE AVENGER SXT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>V6 Front wheel drive, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>3.6L V6</strong>, Only <strong>179,000</strong> Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Clean Carfax with <span style=text-decoration: underline;>No Accidents or Claims</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Nicely optioned and<strong> </strong>finished in</p><p style=text-align: center;>Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth<strong> Power seats.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Heated Seats, </strong>Power Windows and Locks, with <strong>Cruise</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Driver Info Center,<strong> Bluetooth Phone, Rear Camera</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Pioneer Audio,</strong> <strong>Black Alloy Wheels</strong>, Ice Cold AC!</p><p style=text-align: center;>Nice clean well maintained car inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $8,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2014 Dodge Avenger

179,000 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Avenger

SXT

2014 Dodge Avenger

SXT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CDZCG9EN202221

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Very Clean 2014 DODGE AVENGER SXT

V6 Front wheel drive, With every important option!

3.6L V6, Only 179,000 Very well maintained kms!

Clean Carfax with No Accidents or Claims

Nicely optioned and finished in

Metallic Navy Blue on Charcoal Cloth Power seats.

Heated Seats, Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Driver Info Center, Bluetooth Phone, Rear Camera

Pioneer Audio, Black Alloy Wheels, Ice Cold AC!

Nice clean well maintained car inside and out!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $8,888, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2014 Dodge Avenger