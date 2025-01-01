Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2014 DODGE JOURNEY available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>2.4L 4CYL, </u><u>Only 59</u><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong>This SUV is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is flawless. <strong>Tires and Brakes Like New</strong>, Clean Carfax vehicle history with <strong>NO Accidents or Claims.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>BLUETOOTH / CRUISE / REAR CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START /</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>ONLY 59,000 kms....not a typo!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $10,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. </strong></span></em></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE HERE FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO </strong></span></em><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2014 Dodge Journey

59,800 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12931925

2014 Dodge Journey

Canada Value Pkg

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1756951244594
  2. 1756951245076
  3. 1756951245541
  4. 1756951245963
  5. 1756951246441
  6. 1756951246986
  7. 1756951247453
  8. 1756951247859
  9. 1756951248308
  10. 1756951248754
  11. 1756951249175
  12. 1756951249569
  13. 1756951250074
  14. 1756951250521
  15. 1756951250983
  16. 1756951251417
  17. 1756951251906
  18. 1756951252329
  19. 1756951252750
  20. 1756951253221
  21. 1756951253662
  22. 1756951254081
  23. 1756951254516
  24. 1756951254966
  25. 1756951255383
  26. 1756951255786
  27. 1756951256213
  28. 1756951256618
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,800KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB4ET228730

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest 2014 DODGE JOURNEY available in the country!

2.4L 4CYL, Only 59,000 very well maintained kms! This SUV is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Paint is flawless. Tires and Brakes Like New, Clean Carfax vehicle history with NO Accidents or Claims.

BLUETOOTH / CRUISE / REAR CAMERA / PUSH BUTTON START /

ONLY 59,000 kms....not a typo!

Come and see for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SALE PRICED $10,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY!

INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE HERE FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2014 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Dodge Journey Canada Value Pkg 59,800 KM $10,888 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Corolla CE for sale in Guelph, ON
2009 Toyota Corolla CE 99,000 KM $9,888 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Guelph, ON
2013 Honda CR-V LX 159,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2014 Dodge Journey