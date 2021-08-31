Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Edge

154,166 KM

Details Description Features

$15,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  3. 1631971336
  4. 1631971339
  5. 1631971340
  6. 1631971330
  7. 1631971341
  8. 1631971340
  9. 1631971339
  10. 1631971341
  11. 1631971340
  12. 1631971339
  13. 1631971340
  14. 1631971341
  15. 1631971341
  16. 1631971341
  17. 1631971341
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,495

+ taxes & licensing

154,166KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7649791
  • Stock #: C2531
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC6EBB02531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,166 KM

Vehicle Description

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Specializes in vehicles under $9995 - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Dual Moonroof
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 151,370 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2013 RAM 1500 ST
 157,036 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Santa F...
 183,371 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory