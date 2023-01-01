Menu
Here is an excellent, fuel efficient, reliable and well maintained 2017 Ford Escape. We include four brand new tires as part of the safety. (your choice - all season OR snow tires) No rust. Equipped with the essential options including reverse camera, heated seats, power convenience group, alloy wheels and more. Smooth, quiet ride. A true pleasure to own and drive. No disappointments here. Two sets of keys included. Front wheel Drive.

Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Road North,
Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2
1-519-823-8585
Text: 519-841-6200
contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca

2014 Ford Escape

113,576 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

4dr SE

2014 Ford Escape

4dr SE

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,576KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9GX6EUD11775

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,576 KM

Here is an excellent, fuel efficient, reliable and well maintained 2017 Ford Escape. We include four brand new tires as part of the safety. (your choice - all season OR snow tires) No rust. Equipped with the essential options including reverse camera, heated seats, power convenience group, alloy wheels and more. Smooth, quiet ride. A true pleasure to own and drive. No disappointments here. Two sets of keys included. Front wheel Drive.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

