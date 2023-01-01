$17,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4dr SE
2014 Ford Escape
4dr SE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,576 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is an excellent, fuel efficient, reliable and well maintained 2017 Ford Escape. We include four brand new tires as part of the safety. (your choice - all season OR snow tires) No rust. Equipped with the essential options including reverse camera, heated seats, power convenience group, alloy wheels and more. Smooth, quiet ride. A true pleasure to own and drive. No disappointments here. Two sets of keys included. Front wheel Drive.
LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS.
WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. (on approved financing). WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL 1-866-635-2828 OR EMAIL contact@linwoodauto.ca CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Road North,
Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2
1-519-823-8585
Text: 519-841-6200
contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Email Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
Call Dealer
1-866-635-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828