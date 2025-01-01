Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=0 data-end=61><strong data-start=0 data-end=61>2014 Ford Escape SE – Your Perfect Compact SUV!</strong></p><p data-start=63 data-end=97>🚗 <strong data-start=66 data-end=97>Drive in Comfort and Style!</strong></p><p data-start=99 data-end=344>Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish SUV? Look no further than this <strong data-start=182 data-end=205>2014 Ford Escape SE</strong>! With its sleek design, powerful engine options, and spacious interior, this Escape is perfect for everyday drives and weekend adventures.</p><p class=MsoNormal>Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*</p>

2014 Ford Escape

223,296 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12238945

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1741035736
  2. 1741035736
  3. 1741035736
  4. 1741035736
  5. 1741035736
  6. 1741035736
  7. 1741035737
  8. 1741035736
  9. 1741035737
  10. 1741035737
  11. 1741035737
  12. 1741035737
  13. 1741035737
  14. 1741035737
  15. 1741035737
  16. 1741035738
  17. 1741035738
  18. 1741035738
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,296KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G99EUB50397

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0397
  • Mileage 223,296 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ford Escape SE – Your Perfect Compact SUV!

🚗 Drive in Comfort and Style!

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient, and stylish SUV? Look no further than this 2014 Ford Escape SE! With its sleek design, powerful engine options, and spacious interior, this Escape is perfect for everyday drives and weekend adventures.

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom - Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - Carfax reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2015 Kia Rondo LX Value for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Kia Rondo LX Value 94,903 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Guelph, ON
2018 Ford Escape SE 103,547 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT 89,405 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape