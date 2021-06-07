2014 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 4 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7260251

Stock #: C9636

VIN: 1FMCU0GX1EUC79636

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # C9636

Mileage 153,498 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera Turbocharged Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

