$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2014 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR TITANIUM
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8930167
- Stock #: 5587
- VIN: 1FMCU9J98EUB87664
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 144,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Fully loaded Titanium model. Well maintained. Like new. 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical and reliable. Accident free. AC blows cold. Four brand new all season tires. A true pleasure to own and drive. We include safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call, email or text us today for more detail. 1-866-635-2828 www.linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.