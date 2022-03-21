Menu
2014 Ford Escape

144,800 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

2014 Ford Escape

4WD 4DR TITANIUM

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

144,800KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8930167
  Stock #: 5587
  VIN: 1FMCU9J98EUB87664

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 144,800 KM

Coming soon. Fully loaded Titanium model. Well maintained. Like new. 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. Economical and reliable. Accident free. AC blows cold. Four brand new all season tires. A true pleasure to own and drive. We include safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call, email or text us today for more detail. 1-866-635-2828  www.linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

