2014 Ford F-150
FX4
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2014 FORD F-150 FX4
CREW CAB, 4X4, With every available option!
5.0L V8, Only 154,000 dealer maintained kms!
LOADED, LOADED, LOADED
Finished in Arctic White on
Black Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats
7" Colour screen / Bluetooth / Navigation / Camera
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Power sliding rear window, Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels on New Aggressive Tires!
6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $23,888 + HST & PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
