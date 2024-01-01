Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2014 FORD F-150 FX4</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>CREW CAB, 4X4, With every available option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>5.0L V8</strong>, <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>154,000</strong> </span>dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>LOADED, LOADED, LOADED</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Arctic White on</p><p style=text-align: center;>Black <strong>Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>7 Colour screen / Bluetooth / Navigation / Camera</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;>Power sliding rear window, <strong>Power Sunroof</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Aluminum Wheels on <strong>New Aggressive Tires!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong> very well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $23,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST & PLATES,</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2014 Ford F-150

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

FX4

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1708991595
  2. 1708991602
  3. 1708991607
  4. 1708991614
  5. 1708991621
  6. 1708991626
  7. 1708991633
  8. 1708991641
  9. 1708991647
  10. 1708991653
  11. 1708991659
  12. 1708991665
  13. 1708991671
  14. 1708991677
  15. 1708991683
  16. 1708991690
  17. 1708991697
  18. 1708991703
  19. 1708991710
  20. 1708991714
  21. 1708991720
  22. 1708991726
  23. 1708991732
  24. 1708991738
  25. 1708991744
  26. 1708991751
  27. 1708991757
  28. 1708991764
  29. 1708991771
  30. 1708991777
  31. 1708991783
  32. 1708991790
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
154,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EFXEKG00421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2014 FORD F-150 FX4

CREW CAB, 4X4, With every available option!

5.0L V8, Only 154,000 dealer maintained kms!

LOADED, LOADED, LOADED

Finished in Arctic White on

Black Leather, Heated and Cooled Seats

7" Colour screen / Bluetooth / Navigation / Camera

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Power sliding rear window, Power Sunroof

Aluminum Wheels on New Aggressive Tires!

6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $23,888 + HST & PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2011 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 157
2011 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 157" XLT 203,000 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Long Box for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 Long Box 113,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ for sale in Guelph, ON
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ 198,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2014 Ford F-150