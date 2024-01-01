Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2014 FORD F-150 XLT</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Cab, <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4x4</strong></span>, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>3.7L V6</strong>, Only <strong>123,000</strong> Very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Metallic Black on Charcoal Cloth <strong>Power seat</strong>s.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise and <strong>Bluetooth</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Tow Package</strong>, <strong>6.ft full size bed </strong>with liner,<strong> Hard Quad-fold tonneau cover </strong> </p><p style=text-align: center;>18  Black and Red Alloys on <strong>New Tires!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $21,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2014 Ford F-150

124,000 KM

$21,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XLT

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$21,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEX1EM7EFB78110

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

2014 Ford F-150