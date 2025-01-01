$11,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
2014 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 338,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Very Clean 2014 FORD F-150 XLT
Regular Cab, 5.0L COYOTE v8, 338,000 very well maintained kms!
Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. NO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS
4X4, TOW PCKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, LOCKING REAR DIFF, REAR CAMERA CHROME RUNNING BOARDS BUMPERS AND TRIM, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, TONNEAU COVER,
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SUMMER SALE PRICED $11,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
