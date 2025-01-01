Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Please Call or Text </u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <u>2014 FORD F-150 XLT</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Regular Cab, 5.0L COYOTE v8, </strong><strong><u>33</u></strong><strong><u>8,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. <strong><u>NO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>4X4,</u></strong> TOW PCKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL,<strong><u> LOCKING REAR DIFF, REAR CAMERA CHROME RUNNING BOARDS BUMPERS AND TRIM, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, TONNEAU COVER,</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, <u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SUMMER SALE PRICED $11,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p>

2014 Ford F-150

338,000 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

XLT

12517774

2014 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
338,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EF0EKG27733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 338,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Very Clean 2014 FORD F-150 XLT

Regular Cab, 5.0L COYOTE v8, 338,000 very well maintained kms!

Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath. NO RUST, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

4X4, TOW PCKG, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, LOCKING REAR DIFF, REAR CAMERA CHROME RUNNING BOARDS BUMPERS AND TRIM, SLIDING REAR WINDOW, TONNEAU COVER,

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SUMMER SALE PRICED $11,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Locking Rear Differential
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Package
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2014 Ford F-150