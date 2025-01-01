Menu
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Stunning 2014 FORD F-150 STX 4X4

Regular Cab, 3.7L v6, Only 123,000 very well maintained kms! 

Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath. 1 OWNER

18 Black/Silver Multi Spoke Ford Alloys Wrapped in New Tires.

New Brakes all around, Sport Pckg Colour matched bumpers, trim, Upgraded interior, Tow Package, Trac Control and Aux port for your tunes!

Come and see her for yourself, comes certified and ready to go!

SUMMER SALE PRICED $19,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
VIN 1FTMF1EM9EFC45398

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

