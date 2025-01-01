2014 Ford F-150

Menu
<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>PLEASE <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>CALL OR TEXT MIKE 519-502-8169 </u></strong>OR <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>MIGUEL 519-830-095</u></strong> TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>The last of the previous gen and arguably the best F-150 Ford ever made!</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>This one is a <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER TRUCK</strong></span>, and pride of ownership shows!</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>ONLY 174KM</strong></span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>5.0L V8 COYOTE <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>1 OWNER / DEALER SERVICED FROM NEW</u></strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>OIL SPRAYED REGULARLY / 4x4 SUPERCREW / LOADED!</u></strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>TOW PCKG W TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>CHROME PCKG INCLUDING RUNNING BOARDS / 20S / GRILL / HANDLES / BUMPERS / </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>PRIVACY GLASS</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>REAR CAMERA</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>SYNC AUDIO</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>POWER SEAT / POWER PEDALS</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>INTERNAL BED EXTENDER</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NEW TIRES / NEW BRAKES / NEW MUFFLER (LAST 30 DAYS)</strong></span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!</strong></span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>$20,888+ HST - NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES! </strong></em></span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY / INCLUDES DETAIL / INCLUDES CARFAX</strong></em></span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><em><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE</strong></em></span></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>FOR MORE PICS AND <em><strong>VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK</strong></em> PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE HERE <a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></span></a> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p>

2014 Ford F-150

169,000 KM

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

5.0 CREW 4X4 1 OWNER DEALER SERVICED LOW KMS CERT

13050143

2014 Ford F-150

5.0 CREW 4X4 1 OWNER DEALER SERVICED LOW KMS CERT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF0EFB11616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 169,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT MIKE 519-502-8169 OR MIGUEL 519-830-095 TO BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE!

 

The last of the previous gen and arguably the best F-150 Ford ever made!

 

This one is a 1 OWNER TRUCK, and pride of ownership shows!

ONLY 174KM

5.0L V8 COYOTE 1 OWNER / DEALER SERVICED FROM NEW

OIL SPRAYED REGULARLY / 4x4 SUPERCREW / LOADED!

TOW PCKG W TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

HARD TRI-FOLD TONNEAU COVER

CHROME PCKG INCLUDING RUNNING BOARDS / 20'S / GRILL / HANDLES / BUMPERS / 

PRIVACY GLASS

REAR CAMERA

SYNC AUDIO

POWER SEAT / POWER PEDALS

INTERNAL BED EXTENDER

NEW TIRES / NEW BRAKES / NEW MUFFLER (LAST 30 DAYS)

CERTIFIED AND READY TO GO!

 

$20,888+ HST - NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES! 

INCLUDES SAFETY / INCLUDES DETAIL / INCLUDES CARFAX

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

FOR MORE PICS AND VIDEO OF THIS TRUCK PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2014 Ford F-150