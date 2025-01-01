Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> <u>or</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>This could be the one you waited for!<strong> </strong><strong><u>2014 FORD F-150 LARIAT LOADED!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Cab, 5.0L Coyote V8, </strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>164,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong>Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>2 Owners, Clean Carfax Vehicle History report with <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>No Accidents or claims.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is flawless. 18 Chrome Wheels on Firestone All Terrain Tires. <strong>New Brakes all around</strong>, This Truck is Loaded and has every available feature for the year inc; Leather Power Heated and Cooled Seats, Tow Pckg w Mirrors, 7 colour touch screen with Navigation and rear camera, Console Shifter, Trailer Brake control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Rear Sonar, Tailgate step, Box liner and more.....Pride of ownership shows on this one!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SALE PRICED $20,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=h2Vis+g07SZX6ENEjnJ+ktsaGvlouF8c>CARFAX HISTORY REPORT. </a></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>FOR A FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS TRUCK PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE HERE </strong><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2014 Ford F-150

164,000 KM

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150

Lariat

2014 Ford F-150

Lariat

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
164,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF0EFA21704

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895

