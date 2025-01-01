$20,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 164,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
This could be the one you waited for! 2014 FORD F-150 LARIAT LOADED!
Super Cab, 5.0L Coyote V8, Only 164,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
2 Owners, Clean Carfax Vehicle History report with No Accidents or claims.
Paint is flawless. 18" Chrome Wheels on Firestone All Terrain Tires. New Brakes all around, This Truck is Loaded and has every available feature for the year inc; Leather Power Heated and Cooled Seats, Tow Pckg w Mirrors, 7" colour touch screen with Navigation and rear camera, Console Shifter, Trailer Brake control, Power Sliding Rear Window, Tonneau Cover, Running Boards, Rear Sonar, Tailgate step, Box liner and more.....Pride of ownership shows on this one!
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SALE PRICED $20,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FOR A FULL VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS TRUCK PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE HERE WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
