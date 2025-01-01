$13,888+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford F-150
XL
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean 2014 FORD F-150
Regular Cab, 3.7L V6 (naturally aspirated no turbo :) Only 180,000 very well maintained kms!
Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath. (walk around video here)
Paint is close to flawless. AC blows cold, Brand New Brakes, New Tires on Nice 17" Ford Alloys wheels, Trailer Hitch w Tow pckg, Bed Liner, Chrome Running boards...
Come and check it out for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
CHRISTMAS STARTS EARLY SALE PRICED $13,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
