<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </span><span style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</span></strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean <u style=font-weight: bold;>2014 FORD F-150</u></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Regular Cab, 3.7L V6 (naturally aspirated no turbo :)</strong><strong><u> </u></strong><u>Only </u><strong><u>180,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Truck is super clean inside and out and underneath. (<a href=https://www.4x4autosales.ca/product-page/2014-ford-f-150-regular-cab-long-box-v6>walk around video here</a>)</p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is close to flawless. AC blows cold, Brand New Brakes, New Tires on Nice 17 Ford Alloys wheels, Trailer Hitch w Tow pckg, Bed Liner, Chrome Running boards...</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and check it out for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>CHRISTMAS STARTS EARLY SALE PRICED $13,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=https://www.4x4autosales.ca/product-page/2014-ford-f-150-regular-cab-long-box-v6 target=_blank rel=noopener>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2014 Ford F-150

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Ford F-150

XL

Watch This Vehicle
13183907

2014 Ford F-150

XL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CMXEKE74862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

