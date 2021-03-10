Menu
2014 Ford F-150

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

XLT

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

237,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6784874
  • VIN: 1FTFX1CF3EFB91137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, 2014 Ford F-150 Supercab XLT

Clean Carfax history report with NO Accidents or claims.

5.0L V8 with factory Tow package, 6.5ft box, Bed Liner

18" Chrome Wheels with Brand New Brakes and Tires!

Ford Genuine Leather Seats up front for driver and passenger with leather covered cloth rear seats.

Sync System with blutooth audio and hands free calling, USB and aux ports.

Keyless entry with cruise, driver info center, and power package.

 

Sale Priced at Only $17,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+WARRANTY+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Folding Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Conventional Spare Tire

