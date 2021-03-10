+ taxes & licensing
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
1 Owner, 2014 Ford F-150 Supercab XLT
Clean Carfax history report with NO Accidents or claims.
5.0L V8 with factory Tow package, 6.5ft box, Bed Liner
18" Chrome Wheels with Brand New Brakes and Tires!
Ford Genuine Leather Seats up front for driver and passenger with leather covered cloth rear seats.
Sync System with blutooth audio and hands free calling, USB and aux ports.
Keyless entry with cruise, driver info center, and power package.
Sale Priced at Only $17,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
INCLUDES SAFETY+WARRANTY+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
