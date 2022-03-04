Menu
2014 Ford Focus

87,187 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

87,187KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640410
  • Stock #: 5560
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24EL376760

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,187 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. Fuel efficient. Lots of cargo space with the hatchback. Well maintained. Heated seats. Alloy wheels. Just a pleasure to own and drive. 2 year unlimited km powertrain warranty. Four brand new all season tires. Don't miss out. Call today for more details. www.linwoodauto.ca  1-866-635-2828

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

