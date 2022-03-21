2014 Ford Focus

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 8 6 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8969425

8969425 Stock #: 401232

401232 VIN: 1FADP3N22EL401232

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 113,867 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.