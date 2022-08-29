$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Focus
2014 Ford Focus
Titanium
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,400KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9039241
- Stock #: 357984
- VIN: 1FADP3N23EL357984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 357984
- Mileage 63,400 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Climate Control
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
