Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Focus

63,400 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Focus

Titanium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 9039241
  2. 9039241
  3. 9039241
  4. 9039241
  5. 9039241
  6. 9039241
  7. 9039241
  8. 9039241
  9. 9039241
  10. 9039241
  11. 9039241
  12. 9039241
  13. 9039241
  14. 9039241
  15. 9039241
  16. 9039241
  17. 9039241
  18. 9039241
  19. 9039241
  20. 9039241
  21. 9039241
  22. 9039241
  23. 9039241
  24. 9039241
  25. 9039241
  26. 9039241
  27. 9039241
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

63,400KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9039241
  • Stock #: 357984
  • VIN: 1FADP3N23EL357984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 357984
  • Mileage 63,400 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Climate Control
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2017 Dodge Challenge...
 37,000 KM
$69,995 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V EX-L
 121,122 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue SL
 125,548 KM
$20,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory