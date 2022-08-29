$10,495+ tax & licensing
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
2014 Ford Focus
SE
Location
140,627KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9154249
- Stock #: 308259
- VIN: 1FADP3F28EL308259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,627 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5