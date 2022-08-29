Menu
2014 Ford Focus

140,627 KM

Details Features

$10,495

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SE

Location

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

140,627KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9154249
  • Stock #: 308259
  • VIN: 1FADP3F28EL308259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,627 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Cup Holder
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

519-822-2227

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

