2014 Ford Focus

$10,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 0 , 6 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9154249

9154249 Stock #: 308259

308259 VIN: 1FADP3F28EL308259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 140,627 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Mechanical Power Steering Exterior Alloy Wheels Safety Daytime Running Lights Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Convenience Cup Holder Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.