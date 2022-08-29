Menu
2014 Ford Focus

90,032 KM

Details Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

90,032KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9299893
  Stock #: 401538
  VIN: 1FADP3F26EL401538

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 90,032 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Front Wheel Drive
Alloy Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

