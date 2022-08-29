2014 Ford Focus

$12,495 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 0 3 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9299893

9299893 Stock #: 401538

401538 VIN: 1FADP3F26EL401538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 90,032 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Trip Odometer Rear Defroster Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Console Cup Holder Mechanical Power Steering All Wheel Drive Front Wheel Drive Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.