2014 Ford Focus

101,965 KM

Details Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE

2014 Ford Focus

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

101,965KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9843764
  • Stock #: 377111
  • VIN: 1FADP3F22EL377111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,965 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

