2014 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 3 , 6 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8240982

8240982 Stock #: 346559

346559 VIN: 3FA6P0T99ER346559

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 346559

Mileage 113,685 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.