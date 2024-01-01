Menu
2014 Ford Mustang

54,715 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

2014 Ford Mustang

V6 Premium

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,715KM
VIN 1ZVBP8EM4E5222868

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # C2868
  • Mileage 54,715 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2014 Ford Mustang