2014 Ford Transit Connect

226,551 KM

$13,500

$13,500 + tax & licensing
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT - CLEAN HISTORY!! BEST DEAL IN ONTARIO! CAM | BT | CRUISE |

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT - CLEAN HISTORY!! BEST DEAL IN ONTARIO! CAM | BT | CRUISE |

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

226,551KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9059683
  Stock #: 1047
  VIN: NM0LS7FX3E1168220

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1047
  • Mileage 226,551 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Transit Connect XLT is equipped with Rear Camera Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry and Power Package.


New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknor`s Automobile Today! located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph


 FINANCING AVAILABLE! 


WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!


HISTORY -  Previous Commercial Use

 

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Bluetooth
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-XXXX

519-767-9555

