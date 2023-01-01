$24,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
107,182KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10137033
- Stock #: 170944
- VIN: 1GTV2TEH0EZ170944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,182 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Seating
Reclining Seats
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
