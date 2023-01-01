Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

107,182 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

Contact Seller

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,182KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137033
  • Stock #: 170944
  • VIN: 1GTV2TEH0EZ170944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,182 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Seating

Reclining Seats

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

