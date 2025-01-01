Menu
<p>Get ready to haul with this robust 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, now available at Troys Toys! This Grey beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a reliable and capable workhorse. With its Flex Fuel option, you can choose between regular gasoline or E85 ethanol, offering you flexibility and potential cost savings. Inside, the spacious cabin features comfortable cloth seats, climate control, and a driver-adjustable lumbar support for added comfort on long drives. This Sierra 1500 also comes equipped with a back-up camera for enhanced safety, and the power windows, locks, and mirrors add convenience to your everyday driving experience.</p><p>This well-maintained truck has only 99,137km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance ahead. With its impressive list of features, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, and a powerful engine, this GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of the Sierra 1500s most sizzling features:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Flex Fuel:</strong> Take advantage of fuel flexibility with the option to run on either regular gasoline or E85 ethanol.</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Stay safe and confident when reversing with the added safety of a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Power Features:</strong> Enjoy effortless convenience with power windows, locks, and mirrors.</li><li><strong>Spacious & Comfortable Interior:</strong> Relax in the spacious cabin featuring comfortable cloth seats and driver-adjustable lumbar support.</li><li><strong>Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Steering Wheel Audio Controls:</strong> Experience added comfort and convenience with these premium features.</li></ol><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> <em>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</em></p>

99,137 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
99,137KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTN1UEC6EZ167091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 99,137 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to haul with this robust 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, now available at Troy's Toys! This Grey beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a reliable and capable workhorse. With its Flex Fuel option, you can choose between regular gasoline or E85 ethanol, offering you flexibility and potential cost savings. Inside, the spacious cabin features comfortable cloth seats, climate control, and a driver-adjustable lumbar support for added comfort on long drives. This Sierra 1500 also comes equipped with a back-up camera for enhanced safety, and the power windows, locks, and mirrors add convenience to your everyday driving experience.

This well-maintained truck has only 99,137km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance ahead. With its impressive list of features, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, and a powerful engine, this GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.

Here are 5 of the Sierra 1500's most sizzling features:

  1. Flex Fuel: Take advantage of fuel flexibility with the option to run on either regular gasoline or E85 ethanol.
  2. Back-Up Camera: Stay safe and confident when reversing with the added safety of a rearview camera.
  3. Power Features: Enjoy effortless convenience with power windows, locks, and mirrors.
  4. Spacious & Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious cabin featuring comfortable cloth seats and driver-adjustable lumbar support.
  5. Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Steering Wheel Audio Controls: Experience added comfort and convenience with these premium features.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

