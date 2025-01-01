$16,995+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
$16,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 99,137 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to haul with this robust 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE, now available at Troy's Toys! This Grey beauty boasts a powerful 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission, making it a reliable and capable workhorse. With its Flex Fuel option, you can choose between regular gasoline or E85 ethanol, offering you flexibility and potential cost savings. Inside, the spacious cabin features comfortable cloth seats, climate control, and a driver-adjustable lumbar support for added comfort on long drives. This Sierra 1500 also comes equipped with a back-up camera for enhanced safety, and the power windows, locks, and mirrors add convenience to your everyday driving experience.
This well-maintained truck has only 99,137km on the odometer, ensuring years of reliable performance ahead. With its impressive list of features, including a leather-wrapped steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, and a powerful engine, this GMC Sierra 1500 is ready to tackle any challenge you throw its way.
Here are 5 of the Sierra 1500's most sizzling features:
- Flex Fuel: Take advantage of fuel flexibility with the option to run on either regular gasoline or E85 ethanol.
- Back-Up Camera: Stay safe and confident when reversing with the added safety of a rearview camera.
- Power Features: Enjoy effortless convenience with power windows, locks, and mirrors.
- Spacious & Comfortable Interior: Relax in the spacious cabin featuring comfortable cloth seats and driver-adjustable lumbar support.
- Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel & Steering Wheel Audio Controls: Experience added comfort and convenience with these premium features.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
+ taxes & licensing
