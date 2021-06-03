2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 8 , 9 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7165360

7165360 Stock #: C6610

C6610 VIN: 1GTV2UEH3EZ156610

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Stock # C6610

Mileage 158,975 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Trim Leather Steering Wheel Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Windows Privacy Glass Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Back-Up Camera Telematics Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.