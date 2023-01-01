2014 GMC Sierra 1500...

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 9 8 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538729

9538729 Stock #: 352237

352237 VIN: 3GTU2TEH4EG352237

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 134,980 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Rear Defroster AM/FM Stereo Mechanical Power Steering Trailer Hitch Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Convenience Intermittent Wipers Cup Holder Comfort Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.