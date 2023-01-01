Menu
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

134,980 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Base

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

134,980KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9538729
  • Stock #: 352237
  • VIN: 3GTU2TEH4EG352237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 134,980 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

