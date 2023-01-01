$24,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Riverside Auto Sales
519-822-2227
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5
519-822-2227
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
134,980KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9538729
- Stock #: 352237
- VIN: 3GTU2TEH4EG352237
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,980 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Reclining Seats
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Riverside Auto Sales
600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5