2014 GMC Sierra 1500

169,838 KM

Details Features

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

169,838KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9997169
  • Stock #: 165458
  • VIN: 1GTV2UEC7EZ165458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,838 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

