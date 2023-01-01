2014 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 6 8 , 5 3 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10154685

10154685 Stock #: 5405

5405 VIN: 5FNRL5H49EB509595

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 168,530 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Sliding Doors Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.