$21,995+ tax & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2014 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
- VIN: 5FNRL5H49EB509595
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Mileage 168,530 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. ETA ON OR BEFORE JULY 20/23. One owner. Accident free. Like new. 8 passenger. Reverse camera. Power sliding doors. Power seats. Rear AC & heat for passenger comfort. Trailer hitch. Too much to list here. A pleasure to own and drive. Honda quality and engineering. No disappointments here.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carfax History Report. Don't miss out. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585. Text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
