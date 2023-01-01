Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

168,530 KM

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,530KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10154685
  Stock #: 5405
  VIN: 5FNRL5H49EB509595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 168,530 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. ETA ON OR BEFORE JULY 20/23. One owner. Accident free. Like new. 8 passenger. Reverse camera. Power sliding doors. Power seats. Rear AC & heat for passenger comfort. Trailer hitch. Too much to list here. A pleasure to own and drive. Honda quality and engineering. No disappointments here. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carfax History Report. Don't miss out. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585. Text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sliding Doors
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

