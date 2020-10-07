Menu
2014 Honda Odyssey

126,106 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2014 Honda Odyssey

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/ Rear Entertainment, Sunroof, Leather

2014 Honda Odyssey

EX-L w/ Rear Entertainment, Sunroof, Leather

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

126,106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6017586
  Stock #: 3762
  VIN: 5FNRL5H6XEB513088

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 8
  Mileage 126,106 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather, Sunroof, Power Doors, DVD Player! This 2014 Honda Odyssey is in excellent condition, and is loaded with tons of options to keep you and your family safe and comfortable! Recognised world-wide as one of the most reliable Minivans in the segment, this Odyssey EX-L has class-leading cargo space, and makes for the perfect family vehicle! Options and Features Include; Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Smart Key, Push-Button Start, Power Trunk, Power Doors, Power Sunroof, Hands-Free Bluetooth, USB and Aux Inputs, Power Rear Windows, Reverse Camera, Curbside Camera, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

