Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Accent

112,810 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Accent

4dr Sdn Auto GL

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

112,810KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940316
  • Stock #: 5584
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE7EU734796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before August 30, 2022. Super economical, reliable and affordable. Well maintained. Low km's. 1.6 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. AC blows cold. Accident free. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. A pleasure to own and drive. Call, email or text today for more details. 1-866-635-2828 www.linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2014 Hyundai Accent ...
 112,810 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape 4WD...
 144,800 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra 4...
 121,332 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory