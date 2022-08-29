$10,997+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent
GL No accidents, Certified
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
$10,997
- Listing ID: 9111559
- Stock #: 1478
- VIN: KMHCT5AE5EU155263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,817 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Hyundai Accent GL automatic, no accidents, locally owned and serviced car.
Comes nicely equipped with A/C, heated seats, bluetooth, power windows/locks/mirrors, hatchback practicality and lots more.
Would make a great commuter car or even first car - these are known for being reliable!
Come in for a free test drive today!
Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph
Vehicle Features
