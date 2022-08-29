Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

154,817 KM

Details

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL No accidents, Certified

2014 Hyundai Accent

GL No accidents, Certified

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

154,817KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9111559
  • Stock #: 1478
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE5EU155263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,817 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Hyundai Accent GL automatic, no accidents, locally owned and serviced car.


Comes nicely equipped with A/C, heated seats, bluetooth, power windows/locks/mirrors, hatchback practicality and lots more.


Would make a great commuter car or even first car - these are known for being reliable!



Come in for a free test drive today!

Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
CD Player
Rear Defrost
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

