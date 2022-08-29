$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Hyundai Accent
GLS
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 112,810 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Km's. Like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. 2 year, 40,000 km powertrain warranty included. Rustproofed since new. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. No disappointments here. This Accent looks, rides and drives like new. Finished in a bronze metallic paint with complimentary cloth interior. Call, email or text today for more details or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
