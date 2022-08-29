Menu
2014 Hyundai Accent

112,810 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

Linwood Auto Sales

GLS

GLS

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9116911
  Stock #: 5584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,810 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Km's. Like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. 2 year, 40,000 km powertrain warranty included. Rustproofed since new. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. No disappointments here. This Accent looks, rides and drives like new. Finished in a bronze metallic paint with complimentary cloth interior. Call, email or text today for more details or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out. 1-866-635-2828  email: contact@linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

