2014 Hyundai Genesis

111,217 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

2014 Hyundai Genesis

2014 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

2014 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe Premium

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,217KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9095740
  Stock #: 115244
  VIN: KMHHT6KD8EU115244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 115244
  • Mileage 111,217 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
Navigation System
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

