2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

113,299 KM

Details

$15,849

+ tax & licensing
$15,849

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport - HTD SEATS STEERING | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport - HTD SEATS STEERING | BLUETOOTH | CRUISE

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$15,849

+ taxes & licensing

113,299KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9059689
  • Stock #: 1126
  • VIN: 5XYZT3LB7EG180950

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1126
  • Mileage 113,299 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport is Dealer Certified/Pre Owned. It`s equipped with Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry, Power Package and Alloy Wheels.


New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknor`s Automobile Today! located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph


FINANCING AVAILABLE!


FREE HOME DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM!!!

 


WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!


HISTORY -  Clean Carproof No Accident

 

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**


Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Bluetooth
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-XXXX

519-767-9555

