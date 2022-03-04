$18,995+ tax & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport
SE LOW KM'S FULLY LOADED LIKE NEW
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8591816
- Stock #: 5545
- VIN: 5XYZUDLA8EG196598
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,107 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. ETA ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2022. LOW KM'S. FULLY LOADED. LIKE NEW. ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS. SMOOTH AND QUIET RIDE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS. REVERSE CAMERA. TOW PACKAGE. ALLOY WHEELS. REMOTE START. TOO MUCH TO LIST HERE. WE INCLUDE SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. FREE DELIVERY (some conditions may apply). CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE.
