Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

107,107 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE LOW KM'S FULLY LOADED LIKE NEW

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

SE LOW KM'S FULLY LOADED LIKE NEW

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

107,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8591816
  • Stock #: 5545
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA8EG196598

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,107 KM

Vehicle Description

​COMING SOON. ETA ON OR BEFORE JUNE 1, 2022. LOW KM'S. FULLY LOADED. LIKE NEW. ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS. SMOOTH AND QUIET RIDE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. ALL WHEEL DRIVE. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS. REVERSE CAMERA. TOW PACKAGE. ALLOY WHEELS. REMOTE START. TOO MUCH TO LIST HERE. WE INCLUDE SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. FREE DELIVERY (some conditions may apply). CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO BOOK A TEST DRIVE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS
 62,390 KM
$119,950 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 GS
 129,417 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 107,107 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory