2014 Jeep Cherokee

173,168 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH EDITION // FWD // BLUETOOTH // REV CAM

2014 Jeep Cherokee

NORTH EDITION // FWD // BLUETOOTH // REV CAM

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

173,168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8629985
  • Stock #: 4102
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCS8EW122636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,168 KM

Vehicle Description

NORTH! REVERSE CAM! BLUETOOTH! FWD! We present you this 2014 Jeep Cherokee with about 173,000 km's. The Jeep Cherokee is one of the best selling compact SUVs on the market, known for their user-friendly interior, easy to drive handling, and offroading capabilities. The Jeep Cherokee is also loaded with convenience options to make your daily driving smoother, with things like touch-screen infotainment system, steering wheel controls, SD, AUX, USB, bluetooth audio and calling, reverse camera, and much more! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

