2014 Jeep Cherokee
NORTH EDITION // FWD // BLUETOOTH // REV CAM
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8629985
- Stock #: 4102
- VIN: 1C4PJLCS8EW122636
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,168 KM
NORTH! REVERSE CAM! BLUETOOTH! FWD! We present you this 2014 Jeep Cherokee with about 173,000 km's. The Jeep Cherokee is one of the best selling compact SUVs on the market, known for their user-friendly interior, easy to drive handling, and offroading capabilities. The Jeep Cherokee is also loaded with convenience options to make your daily driving smoother, with things like touch-screen infotainment system, steering wheel controls, SD, AUX, USB, bluetooth audio and calling, reverse camera, and much more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
