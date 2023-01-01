Menu
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

197,558 KM

Details Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Limited

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

197,558KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9635902
  • Stock #: 508627
  • VIN: 1C4RJFBG8EC508627

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,558 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
tinted windows
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
All Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Sunroof
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Fully loaded
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

