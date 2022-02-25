Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

135,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8355177
  2. 8355177
  3. 8355177
  4. 8355177
  5. 8355177
  6. 8355177
  7. 8355177
  8. 8355177
  9. 8355177
  10. 8355177
  11. 8355177
  12. 8355177
  13. 8355177
  14. 8355177
  15. 8355177
  16. 8355177
  17. 8355177
  18. 8355177
  19. 8355177
  20. 8355177
  21. 8355177
  22. 8355177
  23. 8355177
  24. 8355177
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8355177
  • Stock #: 190581
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG9EL190581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 190581
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 114,554 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee L...
 8,732 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Grand Cher...
 162,361 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory