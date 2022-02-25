2014 Jeep Wrangler

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8355177

8355177 Stock #: 190581

190581 VIN: 1C4AJWAG9EL190581

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 190581

Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features "

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.