Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Wrangler

152,781 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Wrangler

SPORT

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8516705
  2. 8516705
  3. 8516705
  4. 8516705
  5. 8516705
  6. 8516705
  7. 8516705
  8. 8516705
  9. 8516705
  10. 8516705
  11. 8516705
  12. 8516705
  13. 8516705
  14. 8516705
  15. 8516705
  16. 8516705
  17. 8516705
  18. 8516705
  19. 8516705
  20. 8516705
  21. 8516705
  22. 8516705
  23. 8516705
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,781KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8516705
  • Stock #: 197862
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG8EL197862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 197862
  • Mileage 152,781 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2012 GMC Savana G2500
 304,974 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Sunset Park RV ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Sunset Park RV ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory