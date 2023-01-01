$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2014 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Auto LX
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10470909
- Stock #: 5591
- VIN: KNAFX4A63E5250534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 102,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Low km's. Fuel efficient. Accident free. Well maintained. Smooth comfortable ride. Reliable and affordable. New front and rear brakes. Don't miss out.
LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS.
WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.
WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. (on approved financing). WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Road North,
Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2
1-519-823-8585
Text: 519-841-6200
contact@linwoodauto.ca
www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
