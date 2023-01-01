Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte

102,891 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte

4dr Sdn Auto LX

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
102,891KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10470909
  • Stock #: 5591
  • VIN: KNAFX4A63E5250534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. Fuel efficient. Accident free. Well maintained. Smooth comfortable ride. Reliable and affordable. New front and rear brakes. Don't miss out.

LINWOOD AUTO SALES OFFERS BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE TO OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE PROPER CERTIFICATION, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE CARPROOF HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS FOR ANY CREDIT HISTORY. (on approved financing). WE ALSO OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES. CALL, TEXT OR EMAIL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North,

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

contact@linwoodauto.ca

www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2014 Kia Forte 4dr S...
 102,891 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Mazda MAZDA3 4d...
 129,220 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 165,252 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory