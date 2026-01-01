Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Kia Forte

93,812 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

Watch This Vehicle
13488672

2014 Kia Forte

LX+

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1768855698
  2. 1768855917
  3. 1768855917
  4. 1768855918
  5. 1768855918
  6. 1768855918
  7. 1768855917
  8. 1768855918
  9. 1768855917
  10. 1768855917
  11. 1768855917
  12. 1768855918
  13. 1768855918
  14. 1768855917
  15. 1768855917
  16. 1768855918
  17. 1768855918
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,812KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNAFX4A66E5252892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,812 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2016 Nissan Micra S | VERY LOW KMS | CLEAN CARFAX | ROOF RACKS for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Nissan Micra S | VERY LOW KMS | CLEAN CARFAX | ROOF RACKS 45,715 KM $10,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Kia Soul EX | LOW KMS | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Kia Soul EX | LOW KMS | CLEAN CARFAX | HEATED SEATS 87,216 KM $12,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai SV | AWD | REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING for sale in Guelph, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai SV | AWD | REMOTE START | HEATED STEERING 119,831 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2014 Kia Forte